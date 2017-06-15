Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic

More Event Information

Help the Heroes To Heroes Foundation Save a Combat Veterans Life!

‘Heroes To Heroes provides a spiritual healing program for veterans who have attempted suicide due to Moral Injury, Post-traumatic Stress, and Traumatic Brain Injury suffered in combat.‘

To date none of the veterans who have participated in our program have taken their lives and, in fact, the vast majority have finally begun to live them once again!

Want To Help? Sign-up Today For The June 15th HTH Golf Classic (https://heroestoheroes.org/2017-golf-classic/)!

Play At The Historic Saint Andrews Golf Club In Hasting-On-Hudson, New York!

On June 15th Heroes To Heroes will be holding our Annual Golf Classic, this year at the historic and beautiful Saint Andrews Golf Club in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York approximately 15-miles north of Mid-town Manhattan.

We would love for you to sign-up a foursome, play as a single or become one of our sponsors.

We expect 140 golfers and an additional 50-100 at the cocktail hour and for dinner.

Don’t play golf? You can host a veteran golfer as well!

Please help us help our combat veterans and sign-up today!