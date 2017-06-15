Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic

Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic | GolfTourney.com Find Local Amateur Golf Tournaments

SUMMARY

The Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic is a Shamble golf tournament. It is located at Saint Andrews Golf Club in the fine city of Hastings-On-Hudson, NY. The event is set to play on June 15, 2017. This is a charity event. MORE INFO


EVENT DATE

June 15, 2017

CONTACT EVENT

GOLF COURSE

Saint Andrews Golf Club

Hastings-On-Hudson, NY

SEE MAP

ENTRY PRICE

$450.00

Go To External Site

More Event Information

Help the Heroes To Heroes Foundation Save a Combat Veterans Life!

‘Heroes To Heroes provides a spiritual healing program for veterans who have attempted suicide due to Moral Injury, Post-traumatic Stress, and Traumatic Brain Injury suffered in combat.‘

To date none of the veterans who have participated in our program have taken their lives and, in fact, the vast majority have finally begun to live them once again!

Want To Help? Sign-up Today For The June 15th HTH Golf Classic (https://heroestoheroes.org/2017-golf-classic/)!

Play At The Historic Saint Andrews Golf Club In Hasting-On-Hudson, New York!

On June 15th Heroes To Heroes will be holding our Annual Golf Classic, this year at the historic and beautiful Saint Andrews Golf Club in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York approximately 15-miles north of Mid-town Manhattan.

We would love for you to sign-up a foursome, play as a single or become one of our sponsors.

We expect 140 golfers and an additional 50-100 at the cocktail hour and for dinner.

Don’t play golf? You can host a veteran golfer as well!

Please help us help our combat veterans and sign-up today!

Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic

